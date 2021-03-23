TN polls: Meet CPI nominee K Marimuthu who lives in a hut, has no money to refill his LPG

BJP promises anti-conversion law, separate board to manage admin of Temples in TN

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Mar 23: The document released by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for Tamil Nadu promises a separate research university to team Agama rituals.

The BJP also promised a strict anti-conversion law and a ban on cow slaughter. The state BJP chief, L Murugan said that the the vision document carefully lists out our commitment after meeting people through Ungal Viruppam Engal Arikkai (your wish our manifesto)' campaign and understanding their needs and demands."

Under the heading of Culture and Heritage, the party promised to bring in the freedom of religion act.

"A strict anti-conversion law will be enacted in the state to criminalise religious conversion by force or allurement," the manifesto said. On cow protection, the manifesto said anti-cow slaughter law would be enforced and a blanket ban will be imposed on smuggling cows to Kerala and other states.

The BJP also promised to hand over the administration of Temples in the state to a separate board comprising scholars and saints. This would replace the system of a secular government controlling only the Hindus religious Temples, the manifesto said.

The party also promised total liquor prohibition and said that 50 lakh new employment opportunities would be created in the state.