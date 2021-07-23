BJP President JP Nadda slams TMC, says its culture is to make noise, tear papers in Parliament

BJP president JP Nadda likely to visit Goa on July 23-24

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 23: Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda is likely to visit Goa on July 23-24. Earlier his visit to Goa on July 12 was cancelled.

Earlier, a delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers in the national capital.

The Goa Chief Minister invited Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the historic Aguada Jail, beautified under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, and to address all the Village Panchayats of Goa for undertaking the Atmanirbhar Swayampurna Programme, according to a release issued by the state government.

He briefed the Prime Minister on the current COVID-19 scenario in Goa and the ongoing preparations for the third wave.

Goa Assembly elections 2022 are scheduled to be held next year. Currently, BJP is in power in Goa by winning 28 seats out of 40 Assembly seats.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 10:47 [IST]