YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP president JP Nadda likely to visit Goa on July 23-24

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 23: Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda is likely to visit Goa on July 23-24. Earlier his visit to Goa on July 12 was cancelled.

    nadda

    Earlier, a delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers in the national capital.

    The Goa Chief Minister invited Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the historic Aguada Jail, beautified under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, and to address all the Village Panchayats of Goa for undertaking the Atmanirbhar Swayampurna Programme, according to a release issued by the state government.

    India's COVID-19 number dip further to 35,342; Records 483 deaths in last 24 hours India's COVID-19 number dip further to 35,342; Records 483 deaths in last 24 hours

    He briefed the Prime Minister on the current COVID-19 scenario in Goa and the ongoing preparations for the third wave.

    Goa Assembly elections 2022 are scheduled to be held next year. Currently, BJP is in power in Goa by winning 28 seats out of 40 Assembly seats.

    More JP NADDA News  

    Read more about:

    jp nadda bjp goa politics

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X