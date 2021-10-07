Amarinder Singh to join BJP? Former Punjab CM likely to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

BJP office-bearers to meet on 18 Oct, national executive likely on 7 Nov

New Delhi, Oct 7: The BJP's national office bearers meeting will be held on 18 October while the National Executive committee meeting is likely to be held on 7 November.

The BJP announced its 80-member National Executive list on Thursday in which there are some surprise exclusions. Subramanian Swamy, Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav, Vinay Katiyar, Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi, SS Ahluwalia, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Vijay Goel and Chaudhary Birender Singh and a few mothers have failed to make it to the list.

Some of the prominent names in the list are: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, veterans like LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Rajnath Singh. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh, S Jaishankar and Meenakshi Lekhi, Ashwni Vaishnaw are some of the new inclusions in the list.

As per the party's constitution, the executive meeting should be held every three months, but it has not been held in the last two years due to Covid-19.

The committee has 50 special invitees, 179 permanent invitees which include chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, leaders of the legislative party in assemblies and councils and ex-chief ministers and ex-deputy chief ministers, chiefs of frontal organisaitons, spokespersons, and state presidents besides general secretaries (organisation), the BJP said in a press release.

Sources say that the party is charged up for the one-to-one meetings with the members.

The presidents of all morchas will be attending the national officer bearers meet, presided by Party President JP Nadda.