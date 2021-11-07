Ayodhya is getting its glory back with new grand Ram Mandir: PM Modi

'BJP not centred around any family, its values are 'sewa, sankalp, samarpan': PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 07: The Bharatiya Janata Party runs on the values of ''Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolution, and commitment)'' and ''does not revolve around a family'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly told the party workers at the valedictory session of the BJP's national executive held on Sunday.

''In his address, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party while referring to the party's history as it has always been associated with the issues close to the common man of the country,'' Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said quoting the prime minister.

The BJP is not a family-based party, it isn't run by a family but by a culture of public welfare, Yadav said while quoting Prime Minister Modi.

Referring to the welfare work done by BJP workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said the ruling party focused on serving the people.

Chief ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur - gave a presentation on upcoming assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters.

Talking about the presentations on poll-bound states, Modi expressed confidence that the party will win the people's trust as it has been moving forward by taking up issues close to the people.

PM Modi also spoke about a new initiative of Kamal Pushap launched on the Namo App for paying tributes to all party workers who devoted their entire life to the party.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 18:26 [IST]