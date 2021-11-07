Prashant Kishor in viral video: With or without Modi, BJP will be centre of Indian polity for decades

BJP national executive meet today as party gears up for 5 state polls

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: With assembly polls in five states just months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting is scheduled to take place today. As the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting is likely to begin shortly, senior BJP leaders Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, and BJP President JP Nadda have arrived at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

The recent bypoll results, which were a setback for the BJP in some states, have added new dimension to the party's national executive meeting on Sunday as its top brass is likely to cast a fresh look at its affairs in places like West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan while deliberating its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls

Party president JP Nadda on Thursday had chaired a meeting to review preparations for the meeting. The meeting is being organised at NDMC centre in Delhi and a total of 124 members will be present for the meet. Due to COVID-19 protocols, leaders and chief ministers from other states have not been called to Delhi and they will attend the meeting through video conference.

Won't tolerate more neglect, quitting party: West Bengal BJP leader Joy Banerjee

During the meeting, all "important" issues will be taken up for deliberations. The party leadership is expected to discuss the results of the by-polls as well as make plans for the upcoming 2022 Assembly polls. The seven states which will have assembly elections in the year 2022 include Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The party is also likely to laud the central government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccination drive, and hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development initiatives and successful foreign visits.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 10:30 [IST]