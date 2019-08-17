BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son gets bail

Kolkata, Aug 17: Actor-turned-BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son who met an accident and was arrested on charges of rash driving and damaging properties was released on bail on Saturday.

An Alipur court granted bail to Ganguly's 21-year-old son Akash Mukherjee, denying the prosecution's plea to extend his police custody to which he was remanded on Friday following his arrest on previous night after he allegedly rammed his car into the wall of a prestigious south Kolkata club.

No casualty was reported in the incident, police officials said, adding the blood reports of the BJP MP's son revealed he was not driving under the influence of liquor. When produced before the court on Saturday, his bail plea was accepted.

A forensic team on Saturday collected samples from inside his car and the accident spot, they said. The car had crashed into the boundary wall of the prestigious Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) in the city's Golf Green area, breaking a portion of it, leaving Mukherjee still trapped inside.

He, however, had come out of the black sedan with minor injuries with the help of his father, who had rushed out of their apartment nearby on hearing the commotion. Following the accindent and her son's arrest, Ganguly had said on Thursday that the law should take its own course.

"My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications... No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE (sic)," she said.

