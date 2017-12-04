BJP mocks Rahul's' 'democratic' elevation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday left no stone unturned to make fun of Congress party's president elections where Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate. Rahul will be elevated unopposed and will take over the post of Congress president from his mother Sonia Gandhi who held it for close to two decades.

Even as the Congress maintained that it was a democratic process, the BJP leaders came up with choicest of jibes to make fun of the Congress.

Here is what BJP leaders said on Congress president election:

Congress has become a burden on nation: Yogi Adityanath "The Congress party has become a burden on this nation and after Rahul ji's elevation this burden (Congress) would cease to exist once and for all," the Uttar Pradesh CM told news agency ANI. Dharmendra Pradhan said there is no democracy in Congress "He (Rahul Gandhi) is the owner of the party. His elevation and nomination are their personal matter. However, they (Congress) are forced to make this arrangement (election) because of the regulations of the Election Commission of India," Pradhan told ANI. Congress on ventilator, Rahul on elevator: Naqvi Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated Rahul for 'promotion without performance' "I congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his promotion without performance. This can only be possible in a feudal setup. I fully know that the way Congress is in ventilator, Rahul Gandhi standing in elevator will not do anything different. He failed in all the exams," Naqvi told ANI. Rahul with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Among those who proposed Rahul Gandhi's name in the first set of nomination papers were Sonia Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Mohsina Kidwai, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Mukul Wasnik, Sheila Dikshit, Tarun Gogoi and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy. Party leaders Manmohan Singh, Oscar Fernandes, P Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Anand Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Meghalaya counterpart Mukul Sangma proposed his name in the second set of nomination papers. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today likened Congress party's dynastic politics to 'Aurangzeb Raj' during an election rally in Valsad's Dharampur.

OneIndia News