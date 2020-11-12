BJP MLA Surendra Singh no more

What is Narendra Modi trying to achieve? Kejriwal on AAP MLA's arrest

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Dehradun, Nov 12: BJP MLA from Salt in Almora district, Surendra Singh Jeena, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in New Delhi, died early Thursday, a party leader said.

The 50-year-old Jeena was admitted to the Sir Gangaram Hospital nearly a week ago. He breathed his last at around 4 am, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Pradesh BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat expressed grief at Jeena's demise, describing it as an irreparable loss not just for the party but for the entire society.

"He was a young and energetic leader always active in public interest and organisational affairs. His death is an irreparable loss for the party and the society," Bhagat said.

Jeena's wife had also passed away recently in Delhi.

Praying for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss, the BJP leader said he and his party stand with them in this hour of grief.