BJP MLA rape case: Father of rape victim dies in police custody

Father of the woman who said that she was raped by a BJP MLA & his accomplices, passed away, allegedly in police custody, after he was arrested on Sunday. The woman and her family had attempted suicide outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow.

The woman had alleged that Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her last year in May but police took no action on her complaint.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, BJP MLA from Unnao against whom a woman levelled rape allegations & attempted suicide outside CM residence said,''This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, a case was registered. Police saved 2 innocent people, being made scapegoat by them.''

''These people thought I helped them & they haven't left any platform to defame me. I request administration to probe this well & punish the real culprit,'' he further said.

