BJP member brandishes sword to threaten protestors in Mehsana

In a shocking video footage provided by a private TV channel, a BJP worker allegedly brandished swords at protestors in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

According to TimesNow, a few people staged protests against BJP candidate Rajni Patel in Pachot village on the last day of election campaign. It is being told that BJP I-T cell president Chandresh Patel was shocked by the people protesting against Rajni Patel. An infuriated Patel reportedly ran into the agitating crowd with a sword.

Rajni Patel has been Minister of State for Home Affairs in Gujarat for its 12th legislative assembly.

OneIndia News