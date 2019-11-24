  • search
Trending Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP’s Maharashtra numbers: 105-15-30

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 24: The BJP which has staked a claim to form the government along with the NCP's Ajit Pawar would soon need to prove its majority on the floor of the Maharashtra assembly which has 288 members.

    BJP’s Maharashtra numbers: 105-15-30
    Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

    The magic number is 245 and the BJP has 105 on its own. As the confusion over the NCP MLAs continues, sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that the party has the support of 15 independent MLAs. Further the party source also confirmed that at least 30 MLAs of the NCP are with Ajit Pawar and they would back the government.

    Resort politics back in Maharashtra after BJP pulls midnight stunner

    These numbers put together would mean that the BJP will have the backing of 150 MLAs on the floor of the House, which is 5 ahead of the magic number.

    Sharad Pawar on the other hand said that the Devendra Fadnavis led government will not survive. At least 50 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Pawar. But sources say that 30 of them are in touch with Ajit Pawar.

    While Sharad Pawar has openly disowned this alliance, there is plenty of speculation that issues pertaining to the formation of the government was discussed, when he had last week met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 40 minutes. Pawar had however maintained that he met with Modi to discuss the farmer crisis in Maharashtra.

    Further there is also plenty of speculation that Pawar's daughter and Ajit Pawar's cousin, Supriya Sule may join the Union Cabinet. Sources, however termed this as highly speculative.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra bjp

    Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 8:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue