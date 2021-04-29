YouTube
    Read more about:

    exit polls Assam Assembly elections 2021

    BJP likely to retain power in Assam, predicts Today's Chanakya

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Today's Chanakya in its exit poll survey predicted BJP could be headed for a second straight term in power in Assam. The exit polls in unison declared that chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had an upper hand in the northeastern state that has 126 seats.

    BJP likely to retain power in Assam, predicts Todays Chanakya

    Assam Election 2021

    Vote Projection

    BJP+ 43% ± 3%

    Cong+ 43% ± 3%

    Others 14% ± 3%

    Seat Projection

    BJP+ 70 ± 9 Seats

    Cong+ 56 ± 9 Seats

    Others 00 ± 3 Seats

    Assam voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. According to the Election Commission, the polling turnouts were 79.93%, 80.96% and 82.33% respectively.

    Poll of polls 2021: TMC to bag Bengal, BJP Assam, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, NDA Puducherry

    In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won 86 seats. The alliance is taking on the grand alliance of eight parties led by the Congress.

    The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 20:52 [IST]
    Click to comments
