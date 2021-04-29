Tight race in Bengal, but BJP has the edge says India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021

BJP likely to retain power in Assam, predicts Today's Chanakya

New Delhi, Apr 29: Today's Chanakya in its exit poll survey predicted BJP could be headed for a second straight term in power in Assam. The exit polls in unison declared that chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had an upper hand in the northeastern state that has 126 seats.

Assam Election 2021

Vote Projection

BJP+ 43% ± 3%

Cong+ 43% ± 3%

Others 14% ± 3%

Seat Projection

BJP+ 70 ± 9 Seats

Cong+ 56 ± 9 Seats

Others 00 ± 3 Seats

Assam voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. According to the Election Commission, the polling turnouts were 79.93%, 80.96% and 82.33% respectively.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won 86 seats. The alliance is taking on the grand alliance of eight parties led by the Congress.

The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.