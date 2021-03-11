Both TMC, BJP leaders to meet EC officials over alleged attack on Mamata in Nandigram

With image of Mamata lying on bed with a case, TMC says, ‘brace yourself’

EC has to take responsibility for attack on Mamata,they failed to provide her security: TMC to EC

BJP leaders visit hospital where Mamata Banerjee is admitted

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 11: A delegation of BJP leaders on Thursday visited the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is undergoing treatment.

Former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy and state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, who went to the state-run hospital, said that they could not meet the Trinamool Congress chief owing to medical reasons.

Mamata Banerjee stable say doctors: More tests to be conducted

"We conveyed our concern to the TMC leaders present, including minister Arup Biswas, and wished the chief minister a speedy recovery," Bhattacharya said.

The chief minister is admitted at the hospital with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors. Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.