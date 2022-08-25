Operation Lotus has failed, all MLAs are with us: AAP

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's two associates arrested for murder'

Panaji, Aug 25: Goa Police on Thursday arrested two associates of Haryana-based BJP leader Sonali Phogat in connection with her murder' after the post-mortem report said there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.

Accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi had arrived in Goa with Phogat (42) on August 22. Phogat, who first found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning.

Doctors had said prima facie she died of a heart attack. Autopsy was conducted on her body on Thursday morning and soon after Anjuna police added the charge of murder to the case and arrested Sagwan and Wasi.

Both the accused had been named in the police complaint filed by Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday. The autopsy was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital after her family agreed to the procedure.

Dr Sunil Shrikant Chimbolkar of the Forensic Science Department of GMCH in his report reserved the opinion on the cause of death.

“The cause of death due to the best of my knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis. Histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved,” the report said.

“However there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," it added. The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat's brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.

On Thursday morning, Sonali Phogat's nephew Mohinder Phogat told PTI that the family had consented to autopsy on condition that it would be video-graphed.

Dhaka, her brother, had alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained against her two colleagues, he claimed.

Three years ago, one of her aides had sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.