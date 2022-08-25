BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s murder gets murkier: 10 points

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Aug 25: Two associates of Haryana-based BJP leader Sonali Phogat were arrested on Thursday hours after the postmortem report revealed multiple bruises on her body.

The death of Sonali Phogat is getting murkier. With initial report suggesting that she dies of a sudden heart attack, police now believe that she was murdered. They have registered a case of murder and opened a probe into her "unnatural death".

Here's your 10-point guide to the big story

Goa police arrested Sudhir Sangwan, Sonali Phogat's personal assistant, and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi, who had accompanied the leader to Goa. The postmortem report revealed that there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. "However there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," the report said. The report, however, did not mention any cause of death as several tests, including chemical analysis of tissues, are still pending. Sonali Phogat's family has claimed that Sudhir Sangwan had raped her earlier as well. Dhaka, her brother, had alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained against her two colleagues, he claimed. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said if BJP leader Sonali Phogat's family wants a CBI probe into her death, it will be considered. Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai targeted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for declaring prematurely that there was no foul play in the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji that state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation into the case of Phogat's death. Phoghat rose to popularity through the short video social platform, TikTok and then the reality show, Bigg Boss. Sonali breathed her last on August 23. her body was handed over to her brother today and her funeral will be held on August 26.