BJP-JJP to form govt in Haryana, JJP chief Chautala offered Depty CM post

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 25: Bharatiya Janata Party, in a joint press conference with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), announced that they will form a government in alliance with the JJP.

The two parties also announced that JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala will be offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala, accompanied by Minister of State Anurag Thakur, reached BJP president Amit Shah's residence on Friday, 25 October evening. Reports suggest that he may announce support to the BJP in Haryana.

Chautala, while addressing the media earlier on Friday 25 October, said that his party will form government with whoever agrees to support Jannaya Janata Party (JJP)'s schemes.