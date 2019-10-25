  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP-JJP to form govt in Haryana, JJP chief Chautala offered Depty CM post

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Bharatiya Janata Party, in a joint press conference with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), announced that they will form a government in alliance with the JJP.

    BJP-JJP to form govt in Haryana, JJP Chief Chautala to be Dy CM

    The two parties also announced that JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala will be offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

    Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala, accompanied by Minister of State Anurag Thakur, reached BJP president Amit Shah's residence on Friday, 25 October evening. Reports suggest that he may announce support to the BJP in Haryana.

    Chautala, while addressing the media earlier on Friday 25 October, said that his party will form government with whoever agrees to support Jannaya Janata Party (JJP)'s schemes.

    More MANOHAR LAL KHATTAR News

    Read more about:

    manohar lal khattar haryana bjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue