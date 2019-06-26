  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP issues whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha, asks them to be present on Friday and Monday

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: The BJP on Wednesday issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Friday and Monday.

    BJP issues whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha, asks them to be present on Friday and Monday

    According to sources, the whip has been issued as some important legislations are likely to be taken up for passage.

    The BJP has a clear majority in the house with 303 MPs. At present the strength of the Lok Sabha is 542.

    More LOK SABHA News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha triple talaq aadhaar

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 23:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue