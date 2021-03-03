BJP has no right to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Uddhav Thackeray

Maha Governor takes regular airline after CM says no for use of VVIP aircraft

Mumbai, Mar 03: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre over changing Motera stadium's name to Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabadand said that "India will not lose any cricket match now".

"We will not lose any cricket match as the name of the stadium (Motera) has been changed to Narendra Modi Stadium. We have named the international airport after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but they have changed Sardar Patel stadium's name. We don't have to learn Hindutva from you," Uddhav said in the state Assembly.

Sharpening his attack at the BJP, the Maharashtra CM said, "(Shiv) Sena was not a part of the freedom struggle but neither was your parent organisation (RSS). Just chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' doesn't make you (BJP) a patriot."