BJP foundation Day: BJP is not an election-winning machine, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the BJP is not an election-winning machine, but is on a continuous and relentless campaign to win hearts. PM Modi's comments came while speaking on the occasion of the party's 41st foundation day. He also slammed the regional parties and said the mask of "fake secularism" that they wear is now coming off.

Slamming the opponents who dub the BJP an election-winning machine, PM Modi said when other parties win elections, the party and the leaders are feted but in the case of the BJP, electoral wins are "perceived with double standards".

"Those who say we are an election-winning machine cannot understand the maturity of the Indian democracy and the intelligence of the voters; they cannot understand the hopes and aspirations of the Indian voters. The BJP is not an election-winning machine, but is on a continuous, relentless campaign to win hearts," PM said.

Addressing party workers, the Prime Minister said the BJP has ensured last-mile delivery of its people-centric policies and has taken into account the aspirations of the marginalised sections that were not at the centre of programmes initiated by previous governments.

"We serve the people faithfully whether in the government or not; we are connected with the people. We do not take pride that our party won; we take pride that the people of this country made us win," he said.

Taking another dig at regional satraps that have become "dynastic parties", he said the parties that emerged as representatives of regional aspirations have now become "family-controlled" parties.

"In this (BJP) party, workers toil hard and thousands of workers have made sacrifices...In Kerala and in West Bengal our workers are threatened, attacked and their families are also not spared... but they are steadfast in their resolve to live and die for the country, this is the uniqueness of the BJP workers. On the other hand, you have seen what happens to family and dynasty-oriented politics. The parties that talked about regional aspirations have eventually become a family-owned parties and the results are here for all to see," he said.

While the BJP's opponents have accused it of not protecting the rights of the minorities and indulging in communal polarisation, the PM said secularism had been transformed to mean policies according to the vote bank and favours only for a few.

"Those who makes policies and programmes for everyone and speak about the rights of all are called communal; but Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas has begun to change these definitions," he said.