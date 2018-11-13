BJP finds it difficult to take call on nine contentious seats of Jaipur

New Delhi, Nov 13: Churning on the names of some contentious nine seats of Jaipur is still continuing even three days after the first list of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was declared. These are some important seats which had not figured in the first list of the BJP but the party is finding it difficult to decide names on seats where two cabinet ministers, one rebel, a Congress MLA and five other seats have to be decided.

The BJP failed to put up its candidates at Malviya Nagar, Jhotwara, Bangru, Dudu, Sanganer, Chaksu, Bassi, Jamwa Ramgarh and Kotputli seats. Former BJP leader who had parted ways from the party to form his own party Ghanshyam Tiwari has already filed his nomination from Sanganer while over half a dozen BJP contenders are eying this seat. Uncertainty still prevailing over the name of health minister Kali Charan Sharaf from Malviya Nagar seat in the city. It is being said that even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not in favour of ticket being given to him.

Similarly the party high command is indecisive over the name of Rajpal Singh from Jhotwara constituency. Kailash Verma is facing resentment is the rural area of his constituency Bagru where three-four candidates are already lobbying for the seat. Sources said that it is certain that ticket to Prem Chandra Bairwa will be declined from Dudu as someone else is being considered. The Congress is considering name of Babulal Nagar from this seat so the BJP wants to field strong face against him.

The BJP also wants to change candidate from Chaksu. Bassi is a reserve seat for schedule tribes but name of the Meena candidate has not yet been finalised while same is the situation at Jamwa Ramgarh where the sitting party MLA Jagdish Meena may be sent to organisations so the BJP is looking for a new candidate.