  • search

BJP to deny tickets to a dozens of sitting MPs including a few ministers

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a daunting task ahead in Bihar as it might not only have to contest less number of seats that it already has in the Lok Sabha but it might take tough decision of denying ticket to at least a dozens of sitting MPs that even included some ministers.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Sources said that the party may deny ticket to Darbhanga MP Kirti Jha Azad, who is suspended from the party, Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha, Buxar MP Ashwini Choubey, Ara MP Raj Kumar Singh, Purvi Champaran MP Radha Mohan Singha, Begu Sarai MP Bhola Singh and Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

    Shatrughan Sinha was constantly criticizing the government and praising everyone taking on the Modi government, Kirti Azad is at loggerheads with Arun Jaitley. Sources said that ministers like R K Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Radha Mohan Singh about whom there is no positive feedback with the central leadership. Rajiv Pratap Rudy is also sidelined and even his ministry was taken. There are some more in the list who will be denied ticket and some young faces may be given the chance.

    The BJP, in general, will be denying ticket to 30 to 40 per cent sitting members but in Bihar it might go up to even 50 per cent due to the compulsion of the alliance. If the BJP goes in to alliance with Janata Dal (U), Lok Janshakti Party and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party them the BJP will be contesting just 20 seats two less than the present 22 sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha. So in anyway there will be two less seat with the BJP to offer its candidate. Looking at the anger of upper caste, the BJP may offer Bhagalpur seat to Ashwini Choubey.

    Read more about:

    bjp bihar 2019 elections 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 20:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue