BJP demands FIR against Akbar Lone over 'anti-India statements'; Asks why NC, PDP contesting LS poll

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 27: Taking a strong exception to National Conference leader Akbar Lone's controversial remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav, who is in Srinagar today, demanded that action be taken against Lone. Madhav further said that the National Conference leadership should clarify if they agree with Lone's statement or not.

Lone, who is National Conference's Parliamentary candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, had on Saturday (March 23) allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally in Kupwara district and called Pakistan "his Muslim nation on the other side". He also allegedly threatened to abuse anyone who abuses Pakistan.

"I would like to ask National Conference leadership if they agree with the statement of Akbar Lone over Pakistan? We demand that the administration registers FIR against him over such anti-India statements to provoke people. Action should be taken against him," Madhav told media in Srinagar today (March 27).

Madhav called both the NC and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) "selfish" and asked as to why both parties are gearing up for Lok Sabha elections now when they had boycotted the last year's local body polls.

BJP set to contest all seats in Jammu and Kashmir

"There has not been any change in our stand on the two issues.Why are they liking Lok Sabha elections now? They do not want to provide democratic rights to people of this state. But when it comes to their own political future, Farooq sahab and Mehbooba ji want to contest. They are selfish," he added.

The NC and the PDP boycotted Municipal and Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir held in 2018 citing Centre's stand on Article 35-A as the reason. Both the parties had then asked the Centre to clear its stand on it and also take "effective steps" to protect it.

"I would like to ask the two regional parties who announced their candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, when municipal elections were being held here they were asking people to boycott it. They said Article 35A and Article 370 are under threat due to Modi government," Madhav said today.

NC patron Farooq Abdullah had in September 2018 announced that it will not participate in the civic polls "unless and until the Government of India and state government clears its position, and takes effective steps to protect Article 35 A in and outside the court". The PDP also distanced itself from the local body elections, soon after.

Article 35-A is a constitutional provision given to Jammu and Kashmir that allows the assembly to define the 'permanent residents' of the State. The Article, often referred to as the Permanent Residents law, prohibits non-permanent residents from permanent settlement in the state, meaning, non-residents cannot buy immovable property, or take government jobs, scholarships and aid.