BJP CEC meeting underway, to finalise candidates for UP polls

New Delhi, Jan 13: A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah is currently underway at party headquarters to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will join virtually.

Union minister's Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are among the attendees.

The CEC may clear the names of the candidates for most of the seats for the first phase where elections will be held from February 10.

The BJP has its task cut out in Uttar Pradesh to break a jinx under which no party has won two consecutive assembly elections in the state after 1985.

Spread over seven phases, moving sequentially from the west to the east of the vast state, the 403-seat polls will have a major bearing on the 2024 parliamentary elections, when the party hopes to return to power in Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Amit Shah, who has been spearheading the ruling party's campaigns in UP in the past elections, indicated that much a few weeks back at a rally that scotched speculation that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now out of favour with the BJP's central leadership.

Filing of nomination for the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls is set to begin from January 14.

Uttar Pradesh will vote on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The BJP had registered a landslide victory in 2017 assembly polls winning 312 seats on its own, and 325 if the those won by the allies are also counted. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party was a distant second then at 49. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats.

Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:40 [IST]