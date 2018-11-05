BJP candidate from MP's Rajpur constituency passes away

Bhopal, Nov 5: Devi Singh Patel, BJP candidate from assembly constituency of Rajpur passed away due to a heart attack, early morning on Monday.

The ruling party had announced Patel's name as one of its candidates in the first list, which came on Friday.

The polling to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on November 28 and the counting of the votes will be held on December 11. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019. The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh with 166 seats in the House.