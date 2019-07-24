  • search
    BJP beats TMC in Calcutta HC Bar association polls

    Kolkata, July 24: The Bharatiya Janata party came up with a spectacular show in the Calcutta High Court Bar association election by winning eight of the 15 seats.

    Representational Image

    The BJP-backed panel won three of the six office-bearer's post, including that of vice-president, secretary, and one of the two assistant secretaries, said state BJP legal cell convenor Brajesh Jha.

    Calcutta HC penalises Rs 1 Lakh on itself for wrongly punishing Magistrate

    The Trinamool Congress, which swept the Bar Association election the last time around, had to be content with five seats, including that of the treasurer.

    The president's post was won by an independent Ashok Kumar Dhandhania. The Congress emerged victor in one of the assistant secretary slots. Of the nine elected executive committee members, five belong to the BJP and four to the Trinamool.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
