    BJP banking on 'Jumlas', Congress insulted Ambedkar: Mayawati attacks both national parties

    New Delhi, May 01: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on both the BJP and the Congress, saying that while the saffron party banked on its 'jumlas' (false promises), the grand old party had insulted Dr BR Ambedkar.

    Mayawati has been attacking both the national parties in her election rallies. The BSP chief yesterday said both the Congress and the BJP failed to fulfil promises made to the people. Last week, she accused both the BJP and the Congress of "corruption" in defence deals, and of misusing the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to "drag" Opposition parties into false cases.

    File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati
    Today, the BSP chief said that the BJP would lose the Lok Sabha elections. "All their chowkidaars can come together but it is not going to work for them. All that has worked for them are their jumlas," she said.

    Don't fall prey to 'allurements' of BJP, Congress: Mayawati

    She accused the BJP of 'troubling the farmers of UP by not providing proper care for their cattle' . "Stray cattle is a big issue for our farmers but what has been done for them?," Mayawati asked.

    On April 14, Mayawati asked the Congress why it did not implement its proposed 'NYAY' minimum income guarantee scheme in the party-ruled States, including Chhattisgarh ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

    "They wanted to ensure that Ambedkar lost elections," Mayawati said today, accusing the Congress of misusing the government machinery against BR Ambedkar.

    Mayawati said that the Congress did not do anything for the poor. "When Ambedkar realised that the Congress and Nehru did nothing for the Dalits, he quit his position as the law minister and decided to fight for us," Mayawati said, as per reports.

    Why EC not cancelling BJP 'gem' Sadhvi Pragya's nomination: Mayawati

    Mayawati also tweeted toray that she would reconsider her support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh which has a slim majority. Recently, the candidate of the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance in Guna, Lokendra Singh Rajput, quit and came out in support of Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    BSP president on Saturday accused the BJP and Congress of "offering allurements" at election time and asked people not to fall prey to them.

    Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
