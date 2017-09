Indigo flight was forced to make a "precautionary landing" at the Swami Vivekananda airport at Raipur due to a bird hit on Wednesday morning.

After taking off from Raipur to Kolkata, the pilot suspected that the aircraft suffered a bird hit, an official of Airports Authority of India said.

No one was injured in the incident. All passengers are safe, said officials.

The incidents of bird hits have primarily surged during past two years.

OneIndia News