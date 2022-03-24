Birbhum violence: TMC delegation meets Amit Shah, seeks Bengal governor's ouster

New Delhi, Mar 24: MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament, with a demand for the ouster of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in view of the Birbhum incident.

"We have said that Governor of West Bengal should be removed, in view of the Rampurhat, Birbhum incident. His work is against our constitutional system. The parliamentary democratic system is under threat," news agency ANI quoted Bandyopadhyay as saying following the meeting with Amit Shah. He further said that so far 21 persons have been arrested in the incident.

"We have given a copy of the letter by the Chief Minister for changing of Governor, to the Home Minister. Our CM is handling the situation finely. 21 persons have been arrested so far, 15 police officials have been asked to go on leave. No guilty person will be spared," said Bandyopadhyay.

On asking Shah's reaction, the TMC MP said that the home minister told the delegation that there was no politics over the issue and that firm punishment should be given to the guilty.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court, which registered a suo moto case in the incident of Rampurhat, Birbhum district, said "truth must come out" while asking the West Bengal police to produce the status on Thursday by 2 pm. It has also directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

