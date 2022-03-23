Birbhum Violence: BJP delegation visits Rampurhat

Kolkata, Mar 23: A BJP delegation, led by LoP Suvendu Adhikari, today visited Rampurhat area in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Eight charred bodies were found here yesterday when houses were set on fire, hours after the murder of a local TMC leader.

"Very unfortunate incident, no words are sufficient to condemn it. Calcutta HC has given directions to Central Forensics. We demand an NIA or CBI probe. SIT is a wing of state govt, CM is trying to save the govt. President's Rule is the only way to save our Bengal," said Suvendu Adhikari.

"There is an atmosphere of terror here, villages are deserted. Shameful that this govt let several innocent people die. Policemen kept standing and did nothing. Mamata Banerjee should resign immediately and this case should be handed over to CBI or NIA," said BJP MP Arjun Singh.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has asserted that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence.

Violence had erupted this week in which 8 people including six women and two children were charred to death. We condemn the incident and won't spare anyone involved. Will take strong action, she further added.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal's Birbhum district, where at least eight people were charred to death in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder. The court asked the state government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

Eight people, including three women and two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze in a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district that claimed eight lives, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 17:18 [IST]