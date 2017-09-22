Bihar TET results 2017 declared, how to check

The Bihar TET results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 was conducted on July 23rd 2017 by the Bihar School Education Board at 348 exam centres across the state of Bihar. The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 was open for only trained teachers this time and the exam pattern for Bihar TET 2017 was different this year as compared to previous TET exams organized by BSEB in the past. Candidates can check their results at bsebonline.net.

How to check Bihar TET results 2017:

Go to bsebonline.net

Click on Result of BETET - 2017 has been declared, Click here to view Result

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth, Click Search

Download results

Take a printout

OneIndia News