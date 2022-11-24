Watch: Shocking video of an old man trying to control an Alligator with a shirt goes viral

On camera: When a man decides to take his family of 6 humans and 2 animals on a bike ride

Harsh Goenka's tweet about 'why it isn't important to fit in' garners many likes and a few 'beg to differ'

Bihar teacher's fun way to teach is winning hearts on internet | Viral video

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 24: Imagine being taught while you are singing and playing hide and seek with your teacher? Well, a teacher did exactly this while teaching her students and her video is now being appreciated by one and all.

The video was shared by IAS officer Dipak Kumar Singh on Twitter. In the video, one can see the teacher teaching young kids while dancing and singing with them. The video is from Banka in Bihar.

The teacher even played games such as hide and seek with the kids in the school's playground.

The IAS officer shared the video with the caption: "Because it's not only what you teach, but how you do it and how much of it is understood by students also that matters! Sample this. A teacher in Bihar's Banka teaching her students. Look at the smiles on the faces of students! Tells you the whole story!"

The teacher was identified as Khushi Kumari.

Watch: Shocking video of an old man trying to control an Alligator with a shirt goes viral

The video has so far garnered over 22k views after being shared online. Netizens were impressed by the teacher's fun way of teaching the kids.

Netizens have also commented on the video.

One of the users said, "Learning should not be a task.. it should be fun. It's extremely important to make the entire process joyous. Zero fatigue education.. that's what this exceptionally talented teacher is bringing onto the table. We need many more like her. Kudos to her."

Learning should not be a task.. it should be fun. It's extremely important to make the entire process joyous.

Zero fatigue education.. that's what this exceptionally talented teacher is bringing onto the table. We need many more like her. Kudos to her. 🙏 — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) November 23, 2022

Another user wrote, "excellent sir , really newly appointed teachers are very efficient but you level a officers and ministers kindly look in to their financial problem,, i know you know better to me but you dont want to do anything becoz chalne do jaisa chalta hai mera kya jata hai.."

excellent sir , realy newly appointed teachers are very efficient but you level a officers and miniters kindly look in to their financial problem,, i know you know better to me but you dont want to do anything becoz chalne do jaisa chalta hai mera kya jata hai.. — Sushil Pandey (@SushilP13780874) November 23, 2022

The third user wrote, "Sir, 90% newly appointed teachers of Bihar have such talent. Provided all they need is a chance and a good school campus."

Sir, 90% newly appointed teachers of Bihar have such talent. Provided all they need is a chance and a good school campus. — TET Tr. 💕Raushan kr.. Gupta💞 (@PoetGupta) November 24, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 17:28 [IST]