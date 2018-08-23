Bihar Sampath Kranti Bogies get colourful makeover with Mithila art

Maithili art on trains

The coaches painted with Mithila art or Madhubani would beautify the trains. It is mostly practised in the Mithila region of Bihar in India and Nepal. Other than Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train, the Rajdhani Express train and the Jansadharan Express train are also being decorated with the beautiful folk art of the state.

What is Madhubani art

Madhubani is a folk art of the Mithila region of Bihar that is known for using unique geometric patterns to create colourful paintings.

How Mithila Painting is done

Artists use their fingers, twigs, brushes, nib-pens and matchsticks, using natural dyes and pigments to give it a perfect finishing. It is popularly characterised by its eye-catching geometrical patterns. This painting as a form of wall art was practised widely throughout Mithila.

Encouraging local artists

Through this initiative, the local artists of the state will also get an opportunity to showcase their skill on trains. The entire exercise of decorating the coaches with Madhubani paintings would cost the national transporter about Rs 1 lakh per coach.

Photo credit: @RailMinIndia