Bihar Sampath Kranti Bogies get colourful makeover with Mithila art

    New Delhi, Aug 23: In a bid to make the journeys more spectacular, the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train of Indian Railways was flagged off today with 9 of its coaches painted with Mithila art.

    The 9 beautified coaches would be attached at the Samastipur Division of the East Central Railway zone of Indian Railways. The superfast train service runs between Darbhanga in Bihar and the national capital. 50 female artists toiled day and night for a month to beautify the train.

    The coaches painted with Mithila art or Madhubani would beautify the trains. It is mostly practised in the Mithila region of Bihar in India and Nepal. Other than Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train, the Rajdhani Express train and the Jansadharan Express train are also being decorated with the beautiful folk art of the state.

    Madhubani is a folk art of the Mithila region of Bihar that is known for using unique geometric patterns to create colourful paintings.

    Artists use their fingers, twigs, brushes, nib-pens and matchsticks, using natural dyes and pigments to give it a perfect finishing. It is popularly characterised by its eye-catching geometrical patterns. This painting as a form of wall art was practised widely throughout Mithila.

    Through this initiative, the local artists of the state will also get an opportunity to showcase their skill on trains. The entire exercise of decorating the coaches with Madhubani paintings would cost the national transporter about Rs 1 lakh per coach.

    Photo credit: @RailMinIndia

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 13:26 [IST]
