Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 date; Check details here

The Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 is expected soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

Sources indicate that the results are expected to be announced by the last week of December 2017.

Around 11 lakh candidates have registered and appeared for the Bihar Constable Examination. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 9,900 constables have to be recruited by means of the examination. Candidates who clear the written test would be called for the subsequent rounds. Approximately, 50,000 candidates would be shortlisted for the next round. Candidates are awaited to keep checking for the official notification on csbc.bih.nic.in.

OneIndia News