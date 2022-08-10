Bihar govt will fall before completing term: Sushil Modi

India
    Patna, Aug 10: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exited from the BJP and was elected leader of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, saffron party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday claimed that the new government will fall before completing its term in 2025.

    Modi, who has known Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for five decades, also said that the JD(U) supremo insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Bihar who had voted for the NDA.

    Addressing a press conference, the former deputy chief minister alleged that Kumar will "ditch the RJD and try to split it, taking advantage of RJD boss Lalu Prasad's illness".

    He refuted the JD(U)'s claims of a "conspiracy" hatched through RCP Singh, claiming that the former Union minister had been inducted into the cabinet after consent was obtained from Nitish Kumar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    "We will like to see how the new Bihar government functions with (RJD leader) Tejashwi as de facto CM; it will fall before next polls," the BJP leader added.

    X