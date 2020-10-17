Bihar Elections 2020: LJP doing politics of confusion says BJP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Oct 17: The BJP has said that it has no ties with the LJP for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The BJP accused LJP leader, Chirag Paswan of trying to create confusion by bringing up his relationship with the senior BJP leaders.

We want to make it clear that we have no relations with the LJP and we do not like politics of spreading confusion, Union Minister and BJP leader, Prakash Javadekar said. He also said that the LJP is a vote splitter, while also adding that the party will not make much impact in the three phase elections.

Other BJP leaders like Sambit Patra and Bhupender Yadav too hit out at Paswan. They said that Chirag should not live in an illusion or spread illusion. Patra said that the LJP is doing politics of spreading confusion and lies and this is unfortunate.

Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modi's "Hanuman" and that the prime minister lives in his heart.

Paswan's statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a "vote Katua" (splitter of votes) and accused him of trying to create a confusion by harping on his equations with senior leaders of the saffron party.

"The prime minister lives in my heart....I am like his Hanuman. If they (his critics) want, they can prise open my heart and see that. I don't need to use the prime minister's photograph," Paswan said.

Paswan, who led his party out of the NDA in Bihar and is contesting alone, was recently warned by senior BJP leaders, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, of legal action if his party were to use the prime minister's photograph for election campaign.