Bihar Elections 2020: 10 prominent constituencies and their candidates

Storm in favour of Grand Alliance now in Bihar similar to that for Modi in 2014: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 27: Bihar is all set to witness the first phase of polling on October 28. The Election Commission had announced the poll schedule for Bihar assembly elections on September 25. Polling in second and third phases will take place on November 3 and November 7, respectively.

It can be seen that voting for 71 seats in the first phase while 94 seats in second phase and 78 seats will undergo polling in last phase. The results of the Bihar assembly election will be declared on November 10.

However, there are high-profile seats in the State, which will draw attention from across the country during the Bihar assembly elections.

a. Tejaswi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of the state, is contesting from the Raghopur seat. Earlier, Tejaswi Yadav defeated the then BJP leader Satish Kumar from the constituency. The seat is considered as the RJD's stronghold. It can be noted that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabdi Devi both represented the constituency in the state assembly from 1995 to 2010.

b. Tej Pratap is another member from Yadav's family contesting from Hasanpur assembly seat. Tej Pratap, a sitting MLA from Mahua assembly in Vaisali district, has changed the constituency to Hasanpur this time. It can be seen that Muslims and Yadavs are in majority in the constituency. Tej Pratap will face Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray, who had in 2015 defeated Binod Choudhary of BLSP.

c. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from the Imamganj seat. HAM(S) is one of the allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In 2015, Manjhi won from the Imamgarh seat as an Independent candidate and defeated then JD(U) leader Uday Narayan Choudhary. Now, Choudhary has left the JD(U) for the RJD. The RJD has pitted former assembly speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary against the former chief minister Manjhi.

d. Nitin Nabin is taking on former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha on a Congress ticket and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of newly-formed Plurals Party for Bankipur constituency. The BJP's Nitin Nabin has held the Bankipur legislative assembly seat since 2006. Before Nitin, his father Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha represented the BJP in the constituency.

e. Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, the former heavyweight MP from Madhepura and chief of Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) is contesting from the Madhepura assembly seat. He is pitted against the RJD's Chandrashekhar, a sitting MLA, and the JD(U) leader Nikhil Mandal.

f. Suhasini Yadav, the daughter of a socialist veteran and chief of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Sharad Yadav, is contesting from the Bijariganj assembly seat in Madhepura district on a Congress ticket. She is taking on Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the JD(U).

g. Manju Verma, a former minister in Nitish Kumar government, is contesting from the Cheria Bariyarpur seat in Begusarai. Rajvanshi Mahto of the RJD is challenging her in the constituency. Manju Verma is a two-term MLA from Cheria Bariyarpur and will be in the fray for a third consecutive term.

h. Krishnandan Prasad Verma, the education minister in the state government, is contesting from the Jehanabad assembly seat. He is pitted against Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav of the RJD.

i. Chandrika Rai, a former minister and the father-in-law of Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, is contesting from the Parsa assembly seat in Saran on a JD(U) ticket. He is pitted against Chote Lal Rai of the RJD.