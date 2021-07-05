Bihar eases COVID-19 curbs: Here are fresh relaxations

Bihar Unlock 3: Nitish Kumar eases COVID curbs, allows all offices to function at 100% capacity from 23 June

Patna, July 05: In a recent development, the Bihar government has announced fresh relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, allowing restaurants and eateries to operate dine-in facilities with 50 per cent seating capacity.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, it has been decided to allow government and private offices to resume work normally. "Employees vaccinated against COVID-19 will be permitted to enter offices," he tweeted.

Educational institutions including universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, Kumar said, adding that "caution is still needed".

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Monday said that India reported as many as 39,796 new cases of COVID-19 and 723 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 30,585,229 and 402,728 respectively. The total recoveries climbed to 29,700,430 after 42,352 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the health mnistry, the active cases have further declined to 482,071 and constitute 1.59 per cent of the caseload.

Today's case count is 3,275 less than that of Sunday's when 43,071 cases were reported. On the other hand, the toll on Monday is 232 less than that of Sunday's when 955 succumbed to the viral disease.

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 14:53 [IST]