Tehran eying a nuclear deal
    Bihar declares one-day state mourning on Mulayam’s death

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Oct 10: On senior Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's death on Monday, the Bihar government has announced one-day state mourning on October 10 in the state.

    Meanwhile, condoling the death of the SP founder, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect.

    "One-day (10th October) state mourning has been declared by the Bihar government on the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav," news agency ANI reported.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav's death: Leaders pay tribute to SP patriarchMulayam Singh Yadav's death: Leaders pay tribute to SP patriarch

    Former CM of UP Mulayam Singh, 82, died following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Medanta today.

    After the news of his death, leaders across the party lines condoled his death. President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the Indian leaders who condoled the death of the Samajwadi Party's founder.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said Yadav's death was sad news and added his death was an irreparable loss for the nation.

    Along with CM, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a relative of Mulayam Singh, expressed condolences and said him an efficient administrator, eminent socialist and popular politician.

    The last rites of Mulayam Singh will be performed in his village in Saifai, on Tuesday. His funeral will be attended by several big leaders of different parties.

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 14:58 [IST]
