Bihar declares one-day state mourning on Mulayam’s death

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Patna, Oct 10: On senior Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's death on Monday, the Bihar government has announced one-day state mourning on October 10 in the state.

Meanwhile, condoling the death of the SP founder, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect.

"One-day (10th October) state mourning has been declared by the Bihar government on the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav," news agency ANI reported.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's death: Leaders pay tribute to SP patriarch

Former CM of UP Mulayam Singh, 82, died following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Medanta today.

After the news of his death, leaders across the party lines condoled his death. President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the Indian leaders who condoled the death of the Samajwadi Party's founder.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said Yadav's death was sad news and added his death was an irreparable loss for the nation.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन दुःखद। उनका निधन राष्ट्र के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे बड़े समाजवादी नेता थे। वे देश के रक्षा मंत्री भी रहे। वे गरीबों के अधिकारों के लिए लड़नेवाली प्रभावी आवाजों में से एक थे। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 10, 2022

Along with CM, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a relative of Mulayam Singh, expressed condolences and said him an efficient administrator, eminent socialist and popular politician.

आदरणीय नेता जी सपा संरक्षक श्री मुलायम सिंह जी के निधन पर गहरा शोक और संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। वो एक कुशल प्रशासक, प्रख्यात समाजवादी एवं लोकप्रिय राजनेता थे।



उनके निधन से देश के राजनीतिक एवं सामाजिक क्षेत्र में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। pic.twitter.com/bF19xeJnTL — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 10, 2022

The last rites of Mulayam Singh will be performed in his village in Saifai, on Tuesday. His funeral will be attended by several big leaders of different parties.

Know all about Mulayam Singh Yadav

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 14:58 [IST]