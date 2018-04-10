Bihar Board 2018 result date: Check details here

The Bihar Board 2018 results are likely to be delayed and may not release in April. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

The evaluation for answer sheets for Bihar board students began on March 5. As per the schedule released initially by the board, the evaluation was to be completed by March 15. However, the evaluation process is not complete yet at some of the evaluation centres.

In 2017, the results for the intermediate students was declared in the last week of May. The results for the matric students was declared in June.

In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination. The Bihar board results 2018 when declared will be available on www.biharboard.ac.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 7:39 [IST]
