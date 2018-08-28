  • search

Bihar Board 10th compartmental result 2018 date: Here is when it is expected

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Bihar Board 10th compartmental result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Bihar Board had on August 26 announced the result of Intermediate exams. In the annual exams, in Class 12, 17.70 lakh students appeared of it, 12.11 lakh students passed among which 6,67,505 are boys. There were 1,89,326 first division holders, 6,63,884 second division holders and 3,57,103 students got the third division.

    The results are expected anytime next week, reports state. In a bid to improve results, the Bihar Board had introduced 50 per cent objective questions for the first time in its bid to improve results. The results once declared will be available on bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in

    How to Bihar Board 10th compartmental result 2018

    • Go to bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online or biharboardonline.gov.in
    • Go to the result link on homepage
    • Enter roll number
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 6:51 [IST]
