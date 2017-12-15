Biggest internal security scheme gets rolling: Here is what the govt is spending

The government is set to open up three more central forensic laboratories in the country as part of its force modernisation programme. The Union Home Ministry has been looking into this issue and understands the importance of forensics in cracking cases.

The new centres would come up in Bhopal, Guwahati and Pune. These centres would be fully functional by March, Home Ministry officials informed.

As part of the Phase 3 of the modernisation scheme, the Home Ministry has also decided to spend over Rs 1,000 crore. These funds would be used to procure modern weapons, vehicles and other equipments.

This is the biggest ever internal security scheme in the country. The financial outlay for the scheme over the next three year period is Rs 25,000 crore. The Centre would spend Rs 18,000 crore while the rest would be borne by the respective state governments.

The amount would be distributed between the Central Reserve Police while the rest would be spend on the Border Security Force, CISF, ITBP, NSG, Assam Rifles and the SSB.

Guidelines had been issued by the Ministry for Home Affairs following an approval for modernisation of the forces by the Union Cabinet. The decision was taken to effectively fight terrorism.

