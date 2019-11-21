  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Big Scam: Congress stages walkout in Lok Sabha over electoral bonds

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Congress on Thursday staged a walkout in Lok Sabha accusing the Narendra Modi government of making "government corruption official" by introducing anonymous electoral bonds.

    Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the government's decision to go ahead with the scheme despite the central bank's reservations "made government corruption official".

    Big Scam: Congress stages walkout in Lok Sabha over electoral bonds

    Tewari said despite reservations expressed by the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission, the government went ahead with the introduction of electoral bond.

    In 'New' India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul

    "There used to be control over the influence of the rich on politics earlier, this scheme introduced through the 2017 budget made donation anonymous," he said.

    People don't know who is the donor, who is the receiver and how much money has been given, said the Congress leacder citing documents gathered through the RTI Act to make his point.

    Tewari's reference to the role of the Prime Minister's Office prompted Speaker Om Birla to turn off his mic and ask another member to raise the issue.

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was in the House, then left her seat and led a walkout by her party members.

    How electoral bonds fund India’s political parties

    Under scheme, the government has offered complete anonymity to those making donations.

    A donor could now anonymously buy a bond, and deposit it with the political party of his or her choice.

    More MODI GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    modi government bonds electoral political parties

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue