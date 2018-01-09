Big Republic Day ‘terror’ plot busted

It was a close shave for security agencies. A major plot to carry out a big attack during the Republic Day celebrations has been busted by the Uttar Pradesh ATS.

The matter came to light during the interrogation of Bilal Ahmed Wani who was arrested for ticketless travelling on the Shatabdi express. He was first questioned on Sunday for nearly 8 hours where he did not reveal much.

The ATS however questioned him further during which he revealed that they had planned on striking big. Wani said that he along with two of his associates, Mohammad Ashraf and Mudassir Ahmed had planned these two attacks. Following Wani's interrogation, the ATS rushed to the hotel in which the duo were put up. However it was found that they had vacated the room on January 6 itself. A high alert has now been sounded a massive man hunt has been launched.

Following the confession by Wani, a high alert has been sounded at the Akshardham temple as well as in the National Capital Region.

Wani was arrested by the ATS after he was travelling on the Shatabdi Express without a ticket. He was detained at Uttar Pradesh by the Government Railway Police.

Later on while corroborating the intelligence reports, it was learnt that Wani is a suspected terrorist. The 32 year old is a resident of Anantnag in South Kashmir.

