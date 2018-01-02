Bhima-Koregaon is symbol of dalit resistance, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked BJP and RSS over riots in the village of Koregaon-Bhima in Maharashtra, charging that the BJP's "fascist vision" was to blame for increasing incidents of violence against the dalit community.

Taking to twitter Rahul said "A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance."

A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 2, 2018

The Congress President also hailed the protests in the wake of inter-caste clashes in Koregaon-Bhima as "potent symbols" of dalit resistance against the Modi government's so-called "anti-dalit" policy.

Violence erupted in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, on Tuesday, a day after clashes between two groups during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for peace and calm and said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence which erupted in Koregaon-Bhima. He said the slain youth's death will be probed by the CID and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for his kin.

OneIndia News