Bhim Army stages protest in Delhi against NSA on Azad

The Bhim Army is protesting in the National Capital against the National Security Act imposed on leader Chandra Shekhar Azad and against the atrocities inflicted on Dalits.

The protest started at 11 am on November 21 in Delhi in front of the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan and initially saw a crowd of 60-70 people, and is expected to see a sea of 300-400 people in some time.

Slogans like 'Modi tera gundagardi nahi chalegi' and 'Yogi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi' were raised.

