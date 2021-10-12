YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Biotech says awaiting CDSCO approval to launch Covaxin for children

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Oct 12: After getting approval from Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for Covaxin to be used for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said they are awaiting further regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to launch the product.

    Bharat Biotech says awaiting CDSCO approval to launch Covaxin for children

    The expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech''s Covaxin for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions.

    Covaxin recommended by expert panel for children from 2 to 18 yearsCovaxin recommended by expert panel for children from 2 to 18 years

    "This represents one of the first approvals worldwide for COVID-19 vaccines for the 2-18 age group. Bharat Biotech sincerely thanks the DCGI, Subject Experts Committee, and CDSCO for their expedited review process. We now await further regulatory approvals from the CDSCO prior to product launch and market availability of Covaxin for children," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

    Bharat Biotech has submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to CDSCO. The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and SEC and have provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker said.

    The SEC on COVID-19 examined the data and deliberated on the EUA application on Monday.

    "After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended grant of market authorisation of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in emergency situations subject to the certain conditions," the SEC recommendations stated.

    The recommendations have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X