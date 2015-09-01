Bharat Bandh tomorrow: What will be closed, what will be open

Bengaluru, Sept 1: Following a bandh call by central trade unions, India is bracing for a nation-wide strike tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept 2). The trade unions have been protesting against NDA government's proposed Bills amending labour laws, the Contract Act, the Electricity Act and Factory Act.

Transport unions of the country too have been protesting over the proposed Road Transport and Safety Bill. Meanwhile, employees of public sector banks and government-owned non-life insurance companies also announced that they would support the bandh on Wednesday.

People, who want to travel tomorrow (Sept 2, 2015), may face trouble as autos, buses will be off roads on Wednesday.

Transport officials informed that they will ply less number of buses on Wednesday morning and may stop functioning following the law and order situation in different parts of the country.

What will be closed during Bharat Bandh on Sept 2:

Many private schools, colleges declared holiday tomorrow. However, many government educational institutions are yet to take the final call.

Shops, markets will be closed. Public sector banks and government-owned non-life insurance companies also will be closed.

What will be open during Bharat Bandh on Sept 2:

Hospitals, medical shops will be open. Most of the government offices too will be open. Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal issued strict guidance for government employee to attend offices on Sept 2.

Meanwhile, IT companies and other private companies in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and cities across the country ask its employees to attend offices.

Private company employees have been asked to come to office early to avoid any kind of trouble during travelling.

