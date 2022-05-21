YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Bandh on May 25: Here is why it has been called

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 21: The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation has announced a Bharat Bandh on May 25.

    Bharat Bandh on May 25: Here is why it has been called
    Representational Image

    Neeraj Dhiman, District President of the organisation said that the Centre did not conduct a caste-based census of OBC. He further raised issues relating to the EVMs. Non-implementation of reservation for SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

    Comments

    More BHARAT BANDH News  

    Read more about:

    bharat bandh

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X