Bharat Bandh on May 25: Here is why it has been called

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 21: The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation has announced a Bharat Bandh on May 25.

Neeraj Dhiman, District President of the organisation said that the Centre did not conduct a caste-based census of OBC. He further raised issues relating to the EVMs. Non-implementation of reservation for SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

Waman Meshram Sir, National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha also supporting to #25thmaybharatbandh pic.twitter.com/bGz6mstshp — #मै_भी_बेरोजगार (@rakesh_bvm) May 21, 2022

Preparation meeting for Bharat Bandh in all over Maharashtra. Kindly support and make it succeeded. pic.twitter.com/nJH7VVzNTR — #मै_भी_बेरोजगार (@rakesh_bvm) May 21, 2022

Bharat Banch called by Rashtriya pichda varg morcha on this 25th may 2022.

Participate and give support to Bharat Bandh pic.twitter.com/fNo7W0oWCZ — #मै_भी_बेरोजगार (@rakesh_bvm) May 21, 2022

Support 25th May bharat band for reopen the old pension system.#25thmaybharatbandh — R.Budhist (@r_budhist) May 21, 2022

Break EVM Demand to Ballot Paper #25thmaybharatbandh pic.twitter.com/4pMqjLwCGW — Vinod Jagtap (@VinodJa34791903) May 16, 2022

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:22 [IST]