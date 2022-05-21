Bharat Bandh on May 25: Here is why it has been called
New Delhi, May 21: The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation has announced a Bharat Bandh on May 25.
Neeraj Dhiman, District President of the organisation said that the Centre did not conduct a caste-based census of OBC. He further raised issues relating to the EVMs. Non-implementation of reservation for SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.
