YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Bandh on 25th May 2022: What is Open, What is Closed?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 24: The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for Bharat Bandh on May 25, but it is unlikely that life will be affected.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Bharat Bandh is being called as the Central Government refused to conduct a caste-based census of the Other Backward Castes (OBC), among several other issues. Bharat Bandh on May 25 is also backed by the Bahujan Mukti Party and the National Convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha.

    Bharat Bandh on May 25: Full list of demands

    • Caste based census
    • Stop using EVMs
    • Reservation for SC/ST/OBC in private sector
    • Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh
    • Law for MSP for farmers
    • NRC,CAA and NPR not to be implemented
    • Resumption of old pension scheme
    • No displacement of tribal people under garb of environmental protection
    • Protection against labour laws which were secretly made against workers during the COVID-19 lockdown
    • Not making vaccination compulsory

    Bharat Bandh on 25th May 2022: What is Open, What is Closed?

    The Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) party has urged people to make Bharat Bandh on May 25 a success by shutting down businesses and joining the bandh.

    However, the Bharat Bandh is unlikely to have any impact across the country.

    As of now, all government, private offices and schools will work normally.

    Transport services like bus, train, auto, ola, Uber all expected to work as usual.

    Comments

    More BHARAT BANDH News  

    Read more about:

    bharat bandh

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 16:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X