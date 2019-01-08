Bharat Bandh LIVE: 12 KSRTC buses attacked in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 8: As the all-India strike by trade unions enters its second and final day, the Banking and transport services are likely to inconvenience the public on Wednesday. The strike, called by ten major trade unions, is protesting against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms.

The strike by 10 central trade unions evoked a mixed response on Tuesday as five states, including Kerala, Odisha and Assam, witnessed complete bandh while sporadic incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

In Bengaluru, schools and colleges across Bengaluru were remain shut on Tuesday and Wednesday as well in view of the Bharat bandh called by central trade unions. However, app based cabs, metro service in Bengaluru, as also auto and taxi service, were functioning as usual.

Hotels, malls and film theaters are also likely to function as usual, with their unions extending "moral" support to the strike. Bank services are likely to be disrupted.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Kerala: Rail Roko protests continue across Kerala on the second day of the trade union's strike. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation incurred a tentative revenue loss of 5.40 crores on the first day of strike after 4,504 schedules were cancelled. Karnataka: Stone pelting incidences occurred in and around Bangalore in the wee hours of the morning. 12 KSRTC buses were attacked near Wilson garden, Nelamangala road, Mysore road, Audugodi and Madanayakanahalli. West Bengal: State govt directs bus drivers to wear helmet while driving, in view of nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages, social security schemes & against privatisation of public and government sector. Central Rail CPRO: In view of BEST buses strike Mumbai Division will run extra sub-services. Main line- Thane dep 13.44hrs&CSMT arrival 14.40hrs CSMT dep 14.49hrs&Kalyan arrival 16.15hrs Harbour line- Vashi dep 13.44hrs&CSMT arrival 14.32hrs CSMT dep14.45hrs&Panvel arrival 16.05 Mumbai: Strike by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply&Transport(BEST) bus employees over their demands including fixation at master grade of employees employed after 2007,merging BEST budget with ‘A’ budget of BMC & resolving the issue of employee service residences, continues today. pic.twitter.com/P7FWVUXsjJ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019 Strike by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport(BEST) bus employees over their demands including fixation at master grade of employees employed after 2007,merging BEST budget with ‘A’ budget of BMC & resolving the issue of employee service residences, continues today. The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India has informed the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) of the two-day nationwide strike on January 8-9, 2019, IDBI Bank said in a filing to the BSE. The Odisha Government has directed the District Collectors and District Magistrates to assess the situation in their respective district and decide accordingly for the closure of the educational institutions. In a letter written to district officials, Additional Secretary, Partha Sarthi Mishra ordered for necessary caution. "During `Bharat Bandh` call on January 9, there may be apprehension of untoward incidents in different parts of the state. Hence, you are hereby requested to assess the situation in your district and in case there is any compelling situation which is likely to affect the Educational Institutions, you may kindly take a suitable decision for closure of the educational institutions within your jurisdiction," read the letter. West Bengal: Train services on Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur Namkhana and Diamond Harbour section affected as strike supporters have thrown banana leaves on overhead wire at Dakshin Barasat, Mathurapur between Nischindapur-Kakdwip, Kakdwip-Namkhana on Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur Namkhana section. Banana leaves have also been thrown at and Basuldanga on Sealdah-Diamond Harbour section. Tower vans have already been dispatched to remove the banana leaves from the overhead wire to restore normal services. Normal services are maintained over other sections of Sealdah division. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) cancelled 4,504 schedules as the Central Trade Unions went on a two-day nationwide strike. A tentative revenue loss of 5.40 crores is calculated by the corporation and services of 18.21 lakh kilometres were cancelled on the first day of strike.. Banking and transport services are likely to inconvenience the public today as the all-India strike by trade unions enters its second and final day.